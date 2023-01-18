Meath County Council is currently investigating the illegal dumping of over 3,000 tyres on forest land in the county.

The tyres were dumped on land adjoining the R160 road – the Trim road – near Longwood Village.

The county council believes that the incident occurred during the night of last Thursday (January 12) and Friday (January 13).

In a statement, the council said: “The waste tyres would have been generated by tyre suppliers and/or fitters and dumped by unscrupulous waste collectors.”

The council estimates that it will cost over €7,000 to collect the dumped tyres.

The private landowner is being contacted to advise them of the dumping as they will be responsible for clean-up costs, as it occurred on private land, the council said.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident of illegal dumping is asked to contact Meath County Council’s Environment Section.

“Meath County Council would urge landowners to secure their land with locked gates and fencing to deter this activity from occurring,” the council said.

The county council is also advising that a business the sells tyres must be registered with the waste tyre scheme Circol ELT (end of life tyres).

These businesses are being urged to only transfer waste, including waste tyres, to authorised waste collectors.

Business owners should always ask for a proof of waste collection permit, and to retain documentation for waste tyres collected.

Kepak to sponsor Meath LGFA

In other news related to the Royal County, meat processor Kepak Group has announced that it will renew its sponsorship of the All-Ireland winning Meath Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) team for another three years.

The food company first began its partnership with the history-making team in 2020.

That year, the Meath ladies became All-Ireland Intermediate champions.

This was followed by back-to-back glory in 2021 and 2022 when they claimed their first and second Senior All-Ireland titles.

Kepak has a history of supporting Gaelic games in Meath, and previously sponsored the men’s team for 15 years.