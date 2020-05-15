Meat processing ‘should be halted while awaiting Covid-19 test results’ – Martin

Production in meat plants should be halted for a deep clean while waiting for the Covid-19 test results of employees, according to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Thursday, May 14, the Fianna Fáil leader flagged the issue of Covid-19 clusters in the meat industry, stating:

“The situation with meat plants is gravely serious and it is not obvious that these clusters are being dealt with comprehensively.

Without calling for the shutting down of the sector, it seems very surprising that the blanket testing of a facility is followed by no interruption of work until the results are returned.

“Would it not be reasonable to halt production for a deep clean and putting in place of new control measures while waiting for the results?

“Simply sending workers back to work and, indeed, not testing their families does not make sense, particularly given the minister’s assurance that testing capacity is not an issue.

“There has been a significant lack of transparency on this issue,” Martin said.

Protective measures

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) issued a statement last night, outlining that its members have been proactive and have put in place a very substantial suite of protective measures in processing plants.

“They are working with the HSE [Health Service Executive] and authorities in the particular plants affected and the meat processing industry is following the HSE guidance and advice on all aspects related to Covid-19 including preventative measures and procedures around testing,” the processor representative body stressed.

MII reiterated: “We continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of staff, farmer suppliers and service providers at meat processing facilities throughout the country.

Across the 45 major processing sites operating in Ireland, a number of clusters have been identified and those sites are fully engaged with the HSE, and strictly following their advice and direction.

“At national level, Meat Industry Ireland is engaged with the Department of Agriculture and in turn the HSE, to explore what further actions or measures are recommended by the authorities.”