The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Thursday, June 16) formally established the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group.

As previously reported by Agriland, the group is meeting for the first time today at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Backweston campus in Co. Kildare.

The group is due to present an interim report to Minister McConalogue by the end of September setting out how emissions from the beef sector can be cut.

A final report is due to be submitted to the minister by the end of this November.

The group will focus on the beef sector until that report is completed and will then examine the remaining actions set out for both the beef and sheep sector in Food Vision 2030. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

The minister commented that he was looking forward to seeing the new Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group progress its “crucial work”.

“I have tasked the group with providing an initial report to me by the end of September, setting out how we can plot a future for the sector over the next decade,” he said.

“Central to this will be assessing how we set out how we meet all elements of sustainability – environmental, societal and economic.”

The new group is chaired by Prof. Thia Hennessy and will include representatives from the farming organisations; the beef and sheep processing industry; DAFM; and relevant groups and agencies.

“I’m delighted to have Prof. Hennessy on board, with her strong track record of advancing thinking on sustainable farming practices, leading this body of work,” the minister added.

“Our suckler, beef and sheep sectors are ones that I have continually supported as minister and I am convinced there is an exciting future for our farm families,” McConalogue said.

“The beef and sheep group has crucial work to do in developing a roadmap for our farmers.

“There is a bright future and I believe that as we become even more sustainable, meeting our climate targets, and ensuring that the market delivers a reward for our quality, sustainably produced food, particularly for our hard-working and committed farmers,” the minister concluded.