Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has expressed concern over the future of unweaned calf exports, saying people will be “sorely mistaken” if they think the trade will continue indefinitely.

The Minister was speaking the AGM of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) today (Friday, December 3).

His comments come after a vote in a European Parliament committee yesterday which, if it becomes EU policy, will have far-reaching consequences.

“While we all rightly talk about the importance of CAP [Common Agricultural Policy], climate targets and the new Nitrates Action Plan [NAP], and area that far too many people in the industry prefer to ignore is the perilous nature of calf exports.”

The issue of unweaned calves was particularly challenging, Minister McConalogue said.

“It is clear to see that the pressure is there in the market, with interest groups who are now fighting science with an ideology,” he highlighted.

He noted that the government in the Netherlands has expressed its concern over live exports, while the incoming government in Germany (set to take power in the new year) has made “very strong” claims about scaling back live exports in its programme for government.

“Just yesterday, the European Parliament [committee] voted on animal transport, and while there’s a long way to go on that, the implementation of such a policy would limit the transport of unweaned calves.

“Our dairy sector in particular is built on the export of live calves, because we produce a top quality calf and we take tremendous steps in transporting them healthily and safely. Huge credit must go to farmers and exporters in that regard,” Minister McConalogue stated.

“I’m not saying the writing is on the wall and I will continue to be a real advocate for live exports, but I am saying that this a real hot topic and a massive challenge, and one we have to be very alert to,” he added.

“Anyone who thinks we will have exports of unweaned calves forever is sorely mistaken. There is no room for complacency. One isolated incident could lead to lasting reputational damage for the sector,” the minister stressed.

He maintained that he is a “very strong supporter and proponent of the trade. It is crucial for the dairy sector, and I will continue to fight tooth and nail to make sure it remains intact”.