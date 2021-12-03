The family-farming duo Wesley and John Breaden, based in Corduff, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, are set to host an on-farm, online sale of in-calf heifers this evening, Friday, December 3.

The sale will consist of 40 heifers scanned in-calf to an AI Limousin bull as well as a smaller group og heifers not in calf.

Before the heifer sale gets underway, a sale of surplus farm machinery will take place.





The online sale is being held in association with Ballyjamesduff Mart and bidding is available on the MartEye app.

According to a statement from Ballyjamesduff Mart, all heifers have been carefully selected and have “great power and confirmation”.

The Breadens are well known in among buyers of these “powerful-type heifers” both north and south having supplied the renowned ‘Jalex Herd’ with breeding heifers for many years.

Viewing of both heifers and machinery is available on the Breaden farm (Eircode: A81PW68).





All heifers at the sale are export eligible and transport will be available.

According to Ballyjamesduff Mart, paperwork and vat reclaim will be taken care of for Northern customers.

Concluding, the mart’s statement noted the heifers would all be “super cow makers” and outlined “viewing is highly recommended”.

Further information is available by contacting John Tevlin, Ballyjamesduff Co-op Mart manager on: 086-8205371, or directly from John Breaden: 087 2303768.

McGee Production sale

In other cattle sales news, the McGee family hosted their inaugural online-only sale of production heifers last weekend, in conjunction with Mid-Tipp Mart and MartEye.

The sale consisted of 41 “elite” breeding heifers and witnessed a 100% clearance.

Bidding took place online via the MartEye app from Friday, November 26, to Monday, November 29, and according to statistics from the online sales platform, a total of 3,240 bids were placed by 224 unique bidders from both Ireland and the UK.

The sale attracted huge interest with the sales catalogue being viewed over 143,000 times and over 5,000 people watching the close of the sale on Monday night.

Every heifer in the sale sold for over €2,000 and the top price went to Lot 1 ‘She’s the one’ with the successful bidder taking the heifer home at €18,000.