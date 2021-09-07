Strong types of beef cattle were “in high demand” at the weekly cattle sale in Carnew Mart on Saturday, September 4.

The sale witnessed a total of 878 cattle and 90 calves on offer with “a very lively trade” for all stock across the board.

According to a statement from mart management, strong cattle were “very much in demand” and prices were up €40-€60/head on the previous week.

There was also a particularly strong demand for both beef and store cows on the day. The statement noted: “Colored cows sold very well with most continental cows crossing €2/kg and a top price of €2.45/kg given for a continental cow on the day.

Sample cow prices:

850kg Limousin €2,070;

634kg Limousin €1,480;

760kg Limousin €1,780;

730kg Limousin €1,730;

786kg Limousin €1,840;

750kg Friesian €1,340;

660kg Friesian €1,140.

On the day, heifers were a strong trade also according to management with farmer and feeder customers both “very active” for all classes.

The standout price in the heifer category on the day was for a roan-colored Limousin heifer weighing 540kg and making €2,000.

Advertisement

Sample heifer prices:

736kg Hereford €1,550;

554kg Limousin €1,300;

570kg Limousin €1,390;

504kg Limousin €1,300;

528kg Limousin €1,320;

604kg Charolais €1,500;

640kg Charolais €1,540.

Mart management also reported a hot trade for steers with prices up €50/head on last week.

Sample bullock prices:

730kg Angus €1,700;

720kg Charolais €1,860;

670kg Simmental €1,660;

616kg Limousin €1,590;

776kg Charolais €1,880;

738kg Limousin €1,830;

702kg Limousin €1,690;

514kg Charolais €1,300;

590kg Angus €1,440.

Friesian bullocks

525kg €1,060;

590kg €1,280;

522kg €1,100;

500kg €1,040.

Finally, bulls sold well on the day with farmer buyers “very active for the nice lighter bulls”. Finisher buyers were keen to buy up “any type of heavy bulls”.

Sample bull prices:

302kg Charolais €820;

386kg Charolais€990;

344kg Charolaish €940;

282kg Charolais €730;

620kg Charolais €1,450.

604kg Charolais €1,460.

Concluding, the mart statement added: “Hereford and Angus bulls between 480 and 520 kg were from €2.10/kg to €2.20/kg.”

Download Our Free App