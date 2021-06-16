Macra na Feirme has added its voice to the opposition among farm organisations to the Climate Action Bill, which is in its final stages of the legislative process.

The young farmers’ organisation is calling on all TDs, including those in government, to vote “with common sense” against the bill as it is in its current form.

“The bill has not been given adequate debate and requires amendments in order to achieve the best outcomes for the environment, for farmers and for the economy” argued Macra na Feirme national president John Keane.

Macra argues that the bill is “far-reaching” and “has impacts across multiple sectors including agriculture, which in turn affects all of rural Ireland”.

The organisation said that passing the bill in its current form without regard for proposed amendments will have a negative effect on rural Ireland.

“More time is needed to allow wider and further consultation on amendments and concerns must be addressed before this bill is passed,” Macra urged.

It noted that biogenic methane is mentioned in the bill, but it lacked detail on the specific characteristics of biogenic methane or how it may be accounted for.

The organisation said that it is “firmly committed” to tackling climate change and to working towards “a better future”.

However, Macra argued that, if passed, the bill may result in carbon leakage, something which “would be the exact opposite of what the bill aims to achieve”.

Macra also said it was “greatly disappointing” that there was a “lack of understanding and engagement by the government” on the ability of farms to sequester carbon.

“Rural Ireland cannot stand by while the government forces through the Climate Action Bill which has the potential to ruin the future of rural Ireland,” Keane argued.

The Macra president concluded: “We need assurances that this bill will not threaten the livelihoods of those in the agricultural sector.”