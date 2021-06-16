AgTech Ireland has linked up with AgriTech New Zealand (AgriTechNZ) to promote innovation in the farming sectors of both countries.

Each organisation is founded in an economy based on the production of high-quality food and the development of innovative technologies.

Both organisations share the same goals to promote and advocate for the opportunities and challenges in agricultural innovation around the world.

Today AgTech Ireland and AgriTechNZ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop shared insights and opportunities for innovative improvements to food production.

The MOU has been designed to highlight the global opportunities that can be addressed by innovative solutions from both regions.

Chairman of AgTech Ireland Padraig Hennessy commented, stating:

“This is a great opportunity to connect the ecosystem of companies in both countries who are innovating to solve global issues.

“We look forward to connecting peers, sharing insights and looking for collaborative opportunities.”

AgriTechNZ chair Kenneth Irons also spoke, adding:

“AgriTech New Zealand is delighted to be formalising this relationship with AgTech Ireland. Both countries have farming systems based on grass and innovation.

“The opportunity to exchange ideas and find mutual opportunities to address global issues is significant.

“Our respective organisations have a common goal to accelerate the development of agricultural technologies that enable our farmers and growers to increase productivity and profitability, more sustainably.

Hennessy went on to say: “Agtech Ireland has only recently been launched and has already seen great interest with over 60 companies already part of Agtech Ireland and this number is growing weekly.

“The main benefits the collaboration will work on is:

Stimulating and facilitating technological and commercial engagements between members in both countries, thereby generating growth in our members’ businesses while reducing the time, costs and risks of engaging in each others’ markets; Supporting our farmers and growers in each others’ countries, especially given the similarities and synergies between our respective farming systems and agribusinesses of all types; and Combining our strengths, insights, experiences and in-market contacts in global markets to help Irish and Kiwi agritech businesses provided better, more integrated solutions to customers’ needs and aspirations.”

Hennessy continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind any and all agtech companies to get in contact with us about becoming a member of Agtech Ireland.

“By co-signing this Memorandum of Understanding, we can not only more successfully create better value for our two countries’ primary sectors, we can impact global food systems by jointly identifying and addressing the issues facing global agriculture.

“The best way to support our famers and growers is ramp up investment in the tools that will help them thrive.”