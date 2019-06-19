Lorry carrying 190 pigs overturns overnight

A number of pigs died when a lorry carrying 190 animals overturned in the UK late last night, according to local police.

The M32 outbound in Somerset, England, has been closed overnight after a livestock transporter overturned, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Officers were called to the scene at the junction with the M4 just after 12:10am this morning, Wednesday, June 19.

The lorry driver was injured and 190 pigs were trapped in the vehicle, the police force outlined.

A vet came to the scene as soon as possible. They were consulted to ensure the animals’ welfare at all times, according to the police statement.

Advertisement

The lorry driver was freed from the cab and taken to hospital at about 1:00am with injuries which are not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

The M4 was closed with a rolling roadblock while the lorry was righted, using specialist lifting equipment, at 4:00am.

The damaged vehicle was then moved off the motorway so that the livestock could be safely released, treated and transferred to another transporter.

This is still ongoing and sadly some of the animals have died, the statement said.

This has been a distressing incident for everyone involved. Throughout, decisions have been made to prevent further incident or injury to members of the travelling public and with animal welfare in mind.