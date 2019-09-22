Looking to ‘refresh’ your career in agriculture?

Every month a number of jobs become available in the Irish agricultural sector, giving people the chance to switch jobs, hit “refresh” on their careers or just check out what are the latest roles in the industry.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: field service engineers; a livestock research scientist; a health and safety officer; and college advisory group members.

To find out more about these positions and others, visit AgriRecruit.

Field service engineers

Lely is looking to recruit two field service engineers for its Lely Center Mitchelstown business.

The roles involve working as part of the Lely service team according to planned schedules servicing robotic milking/feeding equipment and associated barn products throughout counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Other duties include: ensuring high-quality service performance and customer satisfaction; building long-term relationships with customers; ensuring accurate daily and weekly reporting; and providing additional support for installations and start-up of robotic milking projects where necessary. Click here for more information

AFBI posts

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Northern Ireland is seeking to hire a health and safety advisor, offering a salary of £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493).

The job is located at AFBI Stormont (Veterinary Science Division) in Belfast. Further appointments may become available through this competition if more positions become vacant with similar duties. Click here for more information

The AFBI is also in the market for a livestock research scientist, a position that will be based at AFBI Hillsborough, Co. Down.

The salary will be between £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493), and will see the successful applicant lead significant livestock research programmes, reporting to the project leader of Sustainable Livestock Systems research team at AFBI Hillsborough.

As with the previous job, other appointments may be made from this competition if positions become available with similar duties. Click here for more information

CAFRE posts

Finally, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) – also in Northern Ireland – is looking for four members to sit on its college advisory group to represent the following sectors: international relations; environment in the supply chain; production horticulture; and equine.

These three-year appointments will start from January 1, 2020, and offer daily remuneration of £225, appropriate care of dependents (including childcare costs) and travel expenses.

Applicants must have recent experience and knowledge of the sector they wish to represent. Click here for more information