Looking for a new job on the agricultural scene?

Every month a wide range of roles become available in the Irish agri sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect job for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: field service engineers; a research officer; a contract technician a farm operative; a health and safety officer; calf sales; a sales advisor; a quality controller; and an area sales representative.

Field Service Engineers

Lely is seeking to recruit two additional field service engineers for its Lely Center Mitchelstown business.

The roles involve working as part of the Lely service team according to planned schedules servicing robotic milking/feeding equipment and associated barn products throughout Cork Kerry and Limerick.

Other duties include: ensuring high-quality service performance and customer satisfaction; building long-term relationships with customers; ensuring accurate daily and weekly reporting; and provide additional support for installations and start-up of robotic milking projects where necessary. Click here for more information

Contract Research Officer

Teagasc is looking to fill a number of positions. These include the role of contract research officer for the VistaMilk project.

This job will be a temporary, externally funded non grant-in-aid contract post, the indicative duration of which is 58 months, subject to contract.

The position is based in Fermoy, Co. Cork, and will have a starting salary of €33,387 per annum, on a current salary scale of €33,056 to €64,981. Click here for more information

Contract Technician

Also as part of the VistaMilk project, there is a position available for a contract technician. This will be the same type of contract as the position above, though the indicative duration will be 36 months, subject to contract.

The position will also be based in Cork, and offers a starting salary of €29,584 per annum, on a current salary scale of €29,584 to €39,830. Click here for more information

Farm Operative

Teagasc is also looking for a farm operative to take on a permanent position in Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

The staring salary will be €28,202 per annum, on a current salary scale of €28,202 to €32,177.

The job would include carrying out general day-to-day operations on the college farm.

Advertisement

Quinn’s of Baltinglass

Agri-products provider Quinn’s of Baltinglass, based in Co. Wicklow, has two vacancies up for grabs.

The first of these is the position of a sales advisor on the agri-sales counter, which involves providing advice and support to farmers on a wide range of farm inputs.

You will also be assisting the branch manager with the daily running of the store. Click here for more information

Quinn’s is also looking for a quality assurance controller to, among other things, inspect and test materials and monitor production to ensure conformance to specifications.

The hopeful applicant should have a strong knowledge of animal health, feed, and fertiliser, and should also posses working knowledge of IT systems, and the ability to learn other systems. Click here for more information

Health and Safety Advisor

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Northern Ireland is looking for a health and safety advisor, offering a salary of £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493).

The job is located at AFBI Stormont (Veterinary Science Division) in Belfast. Further appointments may become available through this competition if more positions become vacant with similar duties. Click here for more information

Calf Sales

Co. Kildare based agri-products and livestock supplier Buitelaar is looking for someone to handle calf sales from the firm’s collection centres and rearing units.

You will be expected to build a sustainable customer base of beef farmers, and to maintain good relationships with active and prospective customers. Click here for more information

Area Sales Representative

Finally, O’Donovan Engineering in Co. Cork is looking for an area sales representative to work with customers to supply products that best fit its needs.

You will also be expected to develop and build relationships with new and existing customers.

A candidate for this position should have excellent attention to detail, and be passionate about doing a job right. Click here for more information