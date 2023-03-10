The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is set to host its first show and sale of 2023 at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon this Saturday (March 11).

According to the society, there are a total of 68 bulls catalogued for the event with a variety of easy calving, maternal and terminal bloodlines. Many of the bulls entered are genotyped five-star for both maternal and terminal traits.

The show will commence at 9:00a.m with the sale scheduled to get underway at 12:30p.m.

All of the Limousin bulls on offer in the sale originate from high-health-status herds and are fertility tested and insured.

The judge on the day will be Colin Lewis and the auctioneer for the sale will be George Candler. A minimum bid of €2,400 will apply to the sale.

The society has also confirmed that it will be offering a range of incentives to buyers on the day.

A €400 payment will be made to the purchasers of all Limousin bulls that sell for over €4,000.

Bulls purchased by UK buyers will be transported from Elphin Mart to a lairage facility near Larne, Co. Antrim and will be held there for the required 42 days before being transported to the UK.

The society is providing a payment of €500 towards the transport, insurance and lairage costs. A minimum purchase price of €4,000 is required to qualify for this €500 payment.

For Northern Irish buyers, bulls will be export tested on the day of sale. There will also be free transport to a central location in Northern Ireland.

Finance is also available through Ormonde Finance, but this must be applied for prior to the sale day.