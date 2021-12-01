News of the deferral of aspects of European veterinary medicines regulations, due to be introduced in January 28, 2022 have been – generally speaking – welcomed. But the Independent Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA) is wasting no time in calling for a meeting with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to resolve a number of issues.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced a fourth-month deferral – to June 1, 2022 – to the introduction of the mandatory requirement for vets to use a new electronic national veterinary prescribing system (NVPS).

Additionally, the mandatory requirement for anti-parasitic products to become prescription-only will also be deferred, and such prescriptions will be valid for 12 months.

Secretary general of the ILMA, Ian Scott, told Agriland that the association welcomed the recent announcement by the minister, before adding:

“But we don’t want too much of a gap now between that and getting around the table to hammer out a solution.”

According to Scott, the issue of the availability of generic anti-parasitic medicines and the choice for farmers to purchase such medicines from a licensed merchant – if they wish to do so – still needs to be resolved.

ILMA proposal

Scott explained to Agriland that the ILMA is putting forward a proposal to the DAFM regarding the prescribing of generic anti-parasitic medications, which would involve veterinary oversight and consultation with farmers.

He explained:

“The way it would work is that the vets would have to have, at least, an annual meeting with the farmer to discuss anti-parasitic medicines and anti-parasitic prescriptions.”

“Once the farmer has had that meeting with the vet, the vet can generate an annual prescription for the parasitics. Then, the farmer can go to his local merchant where they can have an up-to-date, relevant conversation about responsible use and then decide which of the anti-parasitic medicines can be dispensed to that farmer.”

This proposal is similar to the targeted advisory service on animal health (TASAH) programme that the DAFM is going to implement to aid farmers in the transition to the medicines new rules. But the ILMA’s approach to the 12-month prescription differs.

Scott explained:

“What the DAFM is saying currently is that the 12-month prescription will detail the brand only, the product name on the package, as we understand it.

“So, if the farmer goes along to his merchant, and presents a prescription for a particular product and the merchant hasn’t got it, then they cannot substitute it for a generic.”

The ILMA wants the new NVPS to issue a prescription that will give the farmer a choice of all anti-parasitic medicines available – not just the branded ones.

He explained:

“There should be a drop-down list of all the anti-parasitics that are available and from that dropdown list, the licensed merchants and the farmer selects the most appropriate product at the right time and at the right rate.

“That is not on the table as far as we are aware.”

Full deferral not supported by the ILMA

In relation to deferring the introduction of the new veterinary medicines regulations in full – something called for by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) – the ILMA secretary general said:

“No I don’t think we would support that, our issue revolves around the dispensing of parasitics but there is a lot of good stuff in that regulation to do with antimicrobials that needs putting in place as soon as possible.”

Scott said the ILMA is seeking a meeting with the DAFM and discuss the above.

“Licensed merchants need to understand more about the advisory service and we want to do that as a matter of emergency.”