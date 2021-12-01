Phil Stewart, better known online as ‘Farmer Phil’, will be taking over our social media this Friday, December 3, in another Agriland Takeover – on Instagram and Facebook.

Phil lives a busy life, operating a dairy calf-to-beef system, tillage enterprise, agricultural contracting business and running an on-farm shop full of his own beef and locally-sourced produce.

His farm is family-run, with himself, ‘father Phil’ and his fiancé doing the majority of the work.

The Stewart family farm consists of 240ac of tillage and 300ac of grass – some of which is owned and some rented. Philip said the land is “very fragmented” in nature.

Farmer Phil

Phil documents various elements of his busy schedule and shares them online to his 24.2k Instagram followers and 53.3k YouTube subscribers – where he posts three videos every week – under the handle Farmer Phil.

His most popular video, titled ‘Top 10 tractor brands in the world’, has racked up 899k views since it was first posted six years ago.

More recently, just five months ago, a video titled ‘4 mechanics in the yard pressures on to get ready’ clocked up almost half a million views (418,412).

Get to know Phil’s enterprise ahead of his takeover

Earlier this year, Agriland’s Beef Specialist Breifne O’Brien took a trip to Longford to visit Phil’s farm, and chat to him about his cattle enterprise and calf-rearing system.

Catch up on his reporting below, ahead of Phil’s takeover this Friday, and prepare any questions you might want to ask him.

Follow our Instagram and Facebook pages to see Phil’s takeover this Friday, December 3.