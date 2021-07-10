“Lamb prices saw a lift of €2-5/head this week at Loughrea Mart” according to the mart’s manager, Jimmy Cooney.

Agriland made the trip down to the Galway-based mart’s sale on Thursday last (July 8) and cast an eye over the trade before chatting to Jimmy after the sale.

Speaking to Agriland, Jimmy said: “We saw a good trade all around here at Loughrea. We had a good entry of heavy and factory-type lambs.

“Numbers were back last week after the pull in prices seen the week before – but increased today and were met with a good demand from both butchers and factory agents.

“We haven’t seen any great deal of store lambs come out yet and there on Thursday, there wasn’t any as such on offer.

“Looking at the trade, I would say prices were improved once again by €2-5/head on last week.

“We saw a big pull in prices about three weeks ago – when they came back €8-10/head,” he continued.

“However, last week we saw prices improve and again on Thursday they improved once again. With the Eid al-Adha festival coming up there is an increased demand there for lambs and that is being reflected in the trade.

“Cull ewes were once again a very good trade on Thursday and have been going strong for a good while now for both light and heavy ewes,” Jimmy Cooney concluded.