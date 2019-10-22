Kuhn announces big dealer appointment in Northern Ireland

Kuhn has appointed Alexander Mills as a dealer in Northern Ireland.

The appointment, which came into effect this month (October), confirms the Benburb-based company as an official stockist and service support agent for Kuhn’s full range of agricultural machinery.

According to the manufacturer, Alexander Mills will complement the existing dealership arrangement that Kuhn has with Ballymena-based D S Logan.

Involved in the agricultural supply trade since 1945, Alexander Mills is already an agent for Case IH tractors and a number of well-known machinery brands.

“Alexander Mills is a highly-respected business and has the resources and capacity to work across our broad range of livestock and arable equipment,” commented Sian Pritchard – managing director of Kuhn UK.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Alexander Mills team as an official dealer and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Commenting on the appointment, managing director Alexander Mills said it marked another important milestone in the company’s history.

“We already have strong relationships with Case IH and a number of other leading farm machinery brands,” he said.

“We have previous history of working with the Kuhn brand – selling mowers, tedders and power harrows, so we’re excited about this opportunity to work across what is now a far more comprehensive range of equipment.”

Kuhn and Alexander Mills will mark their new partnership by jointly hosting three ‘Quality Forage Solutions’ events. These will take place at Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown (October 22); Armagh City Hotel (October 23); and Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch (October 24). Each event will start at 7.30pm.