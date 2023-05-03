Analysts at the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) have predicted a “surge” in sales of red meat and dairy products around the time of King Charles III’s coronation.

The coronation, which takes place this Saturday (May 6), will see an increase in food spend, researchers predict, as street parties and barbeques are hosted to celebrate the event.

Researchers cited statistics from last year as the base of their predictions, as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee saw a 50% increase in burgers with an extra 853,000kg bought across the UK during Jubilee week.

The dairy sector was also boosted at the time, with an additional 724,000L of fresh cream sold, which was a rise of 33% compared to an average week in 2022.

Advertisement

AHDB’s senior retail insight manager, Kim Health, said: “Brits love a party, so even ad hoc events such as the king’s coronation provide an excellent opportunity to boost sales of both red meat and dairy.”

Sausage rolls also saw volumes rise by 30% last year during Jubilee week, with pork pie purchases rising by 28% and sausage purchases by 9%.

The UK government said people across the UK are invited to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla over the weekend of May 6-8, 2023.

The government said it will be a “time for celebration” across the nation and the weekend will feature an array of “special events” to aid this.

Advertisement

In November of 2022, the UK government proclaimed a bank holiday in honour of the coronation of King Charles III.

The bank holiday will fall on Monday, May 8, with the aim of allowing families and communities across the country to “come together to celebrate” the event.

Speaking on the new bank holiday, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”