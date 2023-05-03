Tirlán has confirmed to Agriland that a planned upgrade of its IT systems is set to continue over the coming months.

The co-op said that the work resulted in customers and suppliers being unable to access March milk statements online for a time; the information is now available to be viewed.

“Tirlán is engaged in a scheduled upgrade to our IT systems to deliver enhanced performance for both customer and supplier services,” a company spokesperson said.

“The system upgrade is scheduled to take a number of months and it is expected to cause some temporary impacts as it is implemented.

“Every effort is being made to reduce any impact on our online member portal,” they added.

Tirlán

Last month, Tirlán announced that it is decreasing its base milk price paid to farmers for milk supplied in March by 3c/L.

The processor will pay a total of 44.08c/L, including VAT, for March creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The March price of 44.08c/L, according to Tirlán, consists of the following:

Base milk price for March of 36.08c/L (including VAT), this is a decrease of 3c/L compared to February;

A weather-related payment of 1.0c/L (including VAT) for all milk supplied in March (bringing the net reduction to 2c/L);

An Agri-Input Support Payment of 6.5c/L for all milk supplied in March, including volumes in fixed milk-price schemes;

A Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price, Agri-Input Support Payment, Sustainability Action Payment, and the weather-related payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, the processor said.