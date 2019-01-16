Kerry announces unchanged December milk price

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for December supplies.

The Kerry Group base price for December milk supplies remains unchanged at 32c/L including VAT, a spokesperson for the group confirmed to AgriLand.

Based on average December milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 39.5c/L.

This comes following milk price announcements from both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.

On Friday (January 11), Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the November price.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for December at 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 2c/L including VAT.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies announced it has held its milk price and will pay 32.06c/L, inclusive of VAT and lactose bonus, for December milk supplies. This is the same as the price paid for November milk supplies.

Lakeland Dairies will also pay an extra 5c/L Voluntary December Bonus to qualifying suppliers, based on peak to trough supply ratios.