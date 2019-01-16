Kerry announces unchanged December milk price
Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for December supplies.
The Kerry Group base price for December milk supplies remains unchanged at 32c/L including VAT, a spokesperson for the group confirmed to AgriLand.
Based on average December milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 39.5c/L.
This comes following milk price announcements from both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.
Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for December at 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.
In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 2c/L including VAT.
Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies announced it has held its milk price and will pay 32.06c/L, inclusive of VAT and lactose bonus, for December milk supplies. This is the same as the price paid for November milk supplies.
In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price at 26.5p/L plus an out of season bonus of 3p/L for December milk supplies.