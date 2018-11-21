John Deere extends its ‘fuel guarantee’ to the field

John Deere has announced that, as of this month, the company’s Fuel Guarantee Programme will apply to field as well as road-work.

Owners of John Deere 6R, 7R and 8R Series six-cylinder tractors will be eligible to take part in the extended programme. According to the manufacturer, this programme rewards customers financially for fuel-efficient driving.

Providing ‘proof’

The Fuel Guarantee Programme was first introduced for the 7310R tractor two years ago. John Deere says that it has since been able to “prove the efficiency of the complete six-cylinder tractor range from the 6R to the 8R Series on the road”.

The company has now decided to expand the programme to field applications as well.

Using the programme, participating customers and their supplying dealers record a tractor’s actual fuel consumption at the end of a one-year operating period. This is then compared to the target fuel consumption.

This value depends on the average engine load and varies from light to heavy loads; every tractor model also has its own specific fuel target.

If the total fuel consumption has exceeded John Deere’s target level, customers will apparently be refunded by the company.

If the tractor consumes less than the targeted amount, owners of more efficient machines will still be rewarded, as they will supposedly be reimbursed twice the price-per-litre saved.

The monies involved depend on the local fuel price.

Eligible tractors

The new Fuel Guarantee Programme applies to any eligible new tractor models ordered after November 1, 2018.

John Deere also offers what it describes as a tractor optimisation programme. According to the manufacturer, this enables even fully trained drivers to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%.

The optimisation programme is part of a FarmSight precision farming package, which is mandatory for all Fuel Guarantee Programme users.

This includes the initial basic set-up of the John Deere Operations Centre online, seasonal telephone support and other options.