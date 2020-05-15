Investigations launched into fatal accident at meat plant

Investigations are underway into a workplace fatality following an accident at a meat factory in Co. Kildare.

The incident occurred yesterday, Thursday, May 14.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Shortly before 10:00am on Thursday, May 14, Gardaí attended at the scene of an industrial accident at a factory on the old Dublin Road, Kildare.

A man in his 50s working in the factory was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Garda representative added that the local coroner was notified and the body of the deceased was removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital.

“The HSA has been notified and enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

A representative of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Child killed in Donegal farm accident

On Wednesday, May 13, a young girl was killed in a farm accident in Co. Donegal.

In a statement to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Carndonagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female child following a farm accident in the Malin area, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20pm [on] Wednesday, May 13. The child was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Co. Derry.

“The scene is currently preserved for a full technical examination and the local coroner has been notified.”