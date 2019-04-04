INHFA welcomes CAP convergence proposals

The decision reached by the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee of the European Parliament that calls for full convergence (flattening) of the Pillar I payments in the upcoming CAP program has been welcomed by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

In welcoming the decision, the INHFA’s national president, Colm O’Donnell, said: “The INHFA’s position is for full flattening of payments through the new CAP with the re-distributive payment being used to front-load payments on the first number of hectares.”

He continued: “Both of these options are now possible as the parliament committee has also agreed to use 5% of Pillar I payments for the re-distributive payment model.”

O’Donnell outlined that provided both of these options remain in place following the final decision of parliament, the commission and the Council of Ministers, will be able to ensure “fairness for all while protecting farmers with higher entitlements but on a low land base through the re-distributive or front loaded model.”

An overall cap on payments at €60,000 would be critical in ensuring additional money for this payment model.

In relation to the new eco-scheme, the INHFA’s president noted: “The proposal to use 20% of the Pillar I payments for this scheme is what we were expecting following recent meetings in Brussels.

“What is important now is that the scheme is workable and fair for all farmers with a payment model that provides equality for outputs and work done, unlike what we currently have in the Greening payment.”