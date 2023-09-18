The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is to launch an initiative at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska Co. Laois this week (September 19-21) to help farmers cope with their mental health and stress on the farm.

The initiative, called ‘Life Focus’, was formed by a group of ICSA farmers, in order to support other farmers going through various issues affecting their mental health.

The ICSA will see a range of speakers brought to the association’s stand at the Ploughing to discuss these issues which include rural isolation, succession, and finances.

ICSA initiative

The ‘Life Focus’ group, who have experienced many issues that can arise over the course of a farming life, can be called upon to listen from a perspective of lived experience on issues.

The group can engage on issues that include:

Farm succession/failed succession;

Marriage breakdown;

Parent alienation,

Family disputes;

Mental health;

Rural isolation;

Farm finances;

Banking issues.

Chair of the group, Mona O’Donoghue Concannon said that mental health and stress-related issues are widespread in farming and that the ICSA wants to help families experiencing problems.

O’ Donoghue Concannon said: “A lot of farmers are struggling massively with a whole range of issues that are having a big impact on their mental health and well-being.

“Too many farmers are finding it too difficult to cope, so as a group we want to get the message out to farmers that difficult life situations do not have to be faced alone, and if you need help, to reach out.”

Discussions

The ICSA will hold discussions across the National Ploughing Championships with a combination of politicians, researchers and many others to discuss issues surrounding the mental health of farmers.

To discuss building farmer health and well-being will be Senator Tim Lombard, a dairy farmer and Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture.

Joining him in the discussion will be Sean Glynn of Kinvara Alive, a mental health awareness group, and Sandra Malone of Farmhealth, a Dublin City University (DCU) research project that is examining farmers’ mental health literacy and help-seeking behaviour.

Speaking on the agri-politics of mental health will be Claire Kerrane TD, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, and Senator Paul Daly, the Fianna Fáil Seanad spokesperson for agriculture.

The discussion will also see councillor Frank Roche of Cork County Council, and Finola Colgan of Mental Health Ireland to join in the conversation.

Issues surrounding land and family law will be discussed by Aisling Meehan, an agricultural solicitor, Mick Larkin of the land mobility service, and Sergeant Edel Burke of the community policing section of An Garda Síochána.