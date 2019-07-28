How this grain treatment process improves rumen performance and digestibility

Maxammon is a grain treatment process that improves rumen performance and digestibility and, as a result, leads to improved feed efficiency.

With resulting benefits, including significant increases in production, both in terms of liveweight gain and improved milk yield, as well as improved health and fertility, Maxammon can make a huge impact to the overall performance of any ruminant.

Harbro has been working with and developing the Maxammon technology for more than 10 years.

During this time, it has partnered with 14 universities and research institutes in eight countries across the globe, to rigorously test and develop the product and to ensure that ruminants – from a diverse range of systems – can use it to obtain the best nutritional response.

Maxammon is now sold both direct and through distributors across five continents and in over 20 countries where farmers report the same health and performance benefits that have been seen within the UK.

Following comprehensive testing, Harbro is pleased to announce a new and improved Maxammon formula, which will be available from June 2019.

This new formula has enhanced activity and improved ammonia production rates – the key factors which drive the rumen efficiency – feed conversion and the overall performance benefits of Maxammon.

Independent cattle trials

Independent trials, by leading agricultural organisations across the globe, have shown consistently high performances across a variety of breeds and systems using the Maxammon approach.

A recent trial, co-ordinated by the University of Milan Veterinary Sciences department, compared a Maxammon maize and maize silage based diet to a standard high energy, maize and maize silage based diet with equivalent levels of protein.

The results showed:

Advertisement

Improved daily liveweight gain – daily liveweight gain was significantly higher in the Maxammon group;

Improved feed conversion efficiency – feed conversion in the Maxammon group was 5.4% better than the control group.

Local cattle success

Robin Talbot, Co. Laois, feeds Maxammon wheat, barley and oats to his suckler herd and has seen the following benefits:

Increased DLWG;

Increased diet digestibility and reduced risk of acidosis;

Reduced bought-in proteins;

Improved foot health.

Feeding Maxammon to dairy cows

David Beechinor, Co. Cork, feeds Maxammon wheat and maize to his herd of 180 Holsteins and Jerseys.

He has seen the following benefits from the system:

Milk solids increased from 526kg to 691kg per cow;

At current milk price = over €700/cow;

Increased herd protein from 3.3% to 3.6%;

Increased herd butterfat from 4.0% to 4.3%;

Improved herd fertility performance.

Maxammon feeding systems

Maxammon feeding systems include:

Treating suitable grain at harvest time or dried-stored grain throughout the year – maize, wheat, barley and oats;

Treating wholecrop, straw and pulses;

Supply of Maxammon grain direct to farm;

Supply of Maxammon blended feed and compound;

The company also offers a complete Maxammon processing service for farmers looking to home treat.

Back to basics

With the current harsh market conditions focusing minds on increasing efficiency and sustainability, the Maxammon system allows simple rations to be created from forage and home grown cereals, allowing for an optimised performance and profit, at the same time as controlling cost.

Local distributors

Maxammon is available throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, through a team of dedicated distributors and a Harbro Ireland team.

Further information

For more information on Mazammon, go online to: www.harbro.co.uk; or simply click here