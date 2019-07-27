How Castrol can make a real difference to your vehicle’s performance

Castrol has been working with farmers for generations and in that time it has developed a wide knowledge about the equipment and the people who form this hugely important sector.

It launched its first specialised agricultural lubricants in 1917. Being close to the farming business for over 100 years, it has learned and understood the challenges and needs of farmers.

It was all those key insights that have been driving its product development for agriculture ever since.

The company’s product range for agriculture has been specifically designed to meet the lubrication requirements of your farming equipment – offering a constant level of protection.

Also, the launch of its new CRB and VECTON engine oil range ensures your fleet receives the approved lubrication that maximises your productivity.

Commercial engine oil power brands

Castrol VECTON and Castrol CRB offer leading-edge technologies and fit-for-purpose solutions ensuring the right product can fulfil each of your needs, every time.

Castrol VECTON has System Pro Technology™, for longer and more useful oil-life, giving confidence in the maximum drain intervals.

With the advances of technology in modern engines and ever tighter emission legislation, the role of engine oil has become extremely important. In response, Castrol is relaunching Castrol VECTON and is offering you a product range that will help you select the right oil for your vehicle’s engine.

Modern trucks use new technologies to make as much as 30% higher torque, but that also brings higher engine temperatures and pressures.

This can lead to accelerated oxidation and oil thickening, increased build-up of deposits, and rapid depletion of the oil’s acid-controlling reserves; all of which pushes the oil closer to breakdown and reduces useful oil life.

The harshness of increased torque accompanied by increasing temperatures and pressures can lead to the following accelerated operating conditions:

Oxidation: High temperatures can accelerate the rate of oxidation and oil thickening. This reduces the flow to vital engine parts.

System Pro Technology™ combats oxidation and oil thickening to help protect your engine from heat damage.

Deposits: An increase in the build-up of deposits can reduce efficiency and increase blow-by. System Pro Technology™ controls these harmful deposits by helping to keep pistons clean.

Corrosive wear: The rapid depletion of the oil’s acid-controlling reserves can leave surfaces vulnerable to corrosive wear. System Pro Technology™ protects surfaces from corrosive wear by helping to neutralise acids.

‘45% extra performance’

Castrol VECTON with System Pro Technology™ delivers up to 45% extra performance reserve¹.

It also adapts to higher temperatures, maintaining viscosity. That means longer useful oil life, giving you confidence in your maximum drain interval.

All Castrol VECTON products are certified CO2 neutral according to the internationally applicable PAS2060 standard.

The Castrol VECTON range includes products which are specifically engineered to perform in extreme conditions and deliver in areas like fuel economy and extended drain.

Castrol VECTON Fuel Saver: Fully synthetic diesel engine oil that gives up to 1%² fuel saving in a Euro V engine using the European Transient Cycle test when compared to a modern top tier 15W-40 engine oil. It also gives an excellent performance at low temperatures.

Castrol VECTON Long Drain: SAE 10W-40 and SAE 10W-30 diesel engine oils have been tested for extended drains up to 120,000 km³.

‘Long and healthy engine life’

The Castrol CRB range provides effective piston deposit control and maintains viscosity to encourage long and healthy engine life.

It is formulated to deliver a high level of engine protection throughout service intervals, which can help you avoid unexpected downtime and minimise repair costs.

The Castrol CRB range includes Castrol CRB Multi and Castrol CRB Monograde with cleaning agents which displace particles that may otherwise build up on your engine surfaces, reducing deposits.

They also contain anti-oxidants which disrupt the chemical reactions that can lead to oil thickening.

The company’s range of engine oils is formulated to deliver a high level of engine protection throughout service intervals, which can help you save on maintenance costs, repairs and downtime.

Walsh Lubricants, a Castrol national authorised distributor, specialises in the storage and distribution of Castrol’s wide range of high-quality lubricants and greases.

The company is proud to supply the completely refreshed portfolio for commercial vehicles, as well as the redesigned agri product range.

Its VECTON range with System Pro Technology™ includes: Castrol VECTON Fuel Saver 5W-30 E6/E9;

Castrol VECTON Long Drain 10W-30 E6/E9;

Castrol VECTON Long Drain 10W-40 E6/E9;

Castrol VECTON Long Drain 10W-40 E7;

Castrol VECTON 15W-40 CK-4/E9.

CK-4 is a new diesel engine oil standard introduced by API.

API CK-4 has three improvements over CJ-4 lubricants: Oxidation performance;

Aeration performance; and

Shear stability. This translates into a higher performing lubricant capable of withstanding higher temperatures and pressures experienced in modern engines. CK-4 is backward compatible to previous categories API CJ-4, CI-4 Plus and CI-4. Volvo 4.5 has even stricter test limits than API CK-4 and offers improved oxidation performance.

So, whether it is engine oil, transmission fluid or any special product your farming equipment and vehicles may need, you can easily find it in the Walsh Lubricants Castrol range.

The company’s priority remains unchanged – it wants to deliver the products you need with the performance and specifications your equipment requires to operate efficiently and last longer.

Its dedicated nationwide sales team can provide you with up-to-date technical advice on Castrol products and specifications. Along with keenly priced products, it offers prompt delivery and a committed after-sales service.

