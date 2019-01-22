Herd of deer struck by a train in Munster

A train suffered mechanical damage yesterday evening (Monday, January 21) when it was involved in a collision with a herd of deer.

The incident occurred between Thurles and the Limerick Junction. A spokesperson explained that the 16:25hrs Cork – Heuston train struck nine deer at Goolds Cross.

The driver of the train and its passengers were not injured in the incident.

Iarnrod Eireann confirmed the incident had occurred via Twitter yesterday evening. The service was running 40 minutes behind schedule as a result of the incident.

A later update was posted on Iarnrod Eireann’s Twitter page informing service users that the train has resumed but may be subject to slight delays, presumably as a result of the damage suffered from the collision.

Train strikes cattle

In a similar incident last September, a train struck a herd of cattle in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident occurred near Thomastown at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 22, when the Waterford – Heuston train hit the animals.