There was a large offering of cattle at Carnaross Marts’ weekly sale of bullocks on Monday (August 29).

The sale featured a total of 850 bullocks ranging in weight from 350kg to 995kg, the latter being the weight of the heaviest bullock in the sale.

Mart manager Padraig McElroy described the trade on the day as “very strong”, and said that the sale ran for over 11 hours.

“The later it got, the dearer it got. There were more and more new buyers coming online as the night went on,” he said.

“There was a 650kg continental bullock that came into the ring just after 10:00p.m and it raced into €2,100 or €3.23/kg.

“The 995kg bullock was shown by a Co. Cavan farmer and sold for €2,990 or €3.02/kg.”

Sample prices from Carnaross Mart:

Advertisement

This 370kg Hereford-cross sold for €890 or €2.41/kg 355kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €920 or €2.59/kg This 580kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €1,380 or €2.38/kg This 525kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €1,200 or €2.29/kg This 720kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €1,940 or €2.69/kg This 755kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €2,160 or €2.86/kg

The Carnaross Mart manager said the factories and feedlots alike are keen for heavy bullocks.

“Buying activity from feedlots has picked up significantly over the past 2-3 weeks and this is expected to continue over the coming weeks. It’s all supply and demand but the outlook is good,” he said.

“Wholesale buyers are active for the smaller 600kg well-fleshed bullocks and northern activity remains steady with over 100 cattle going north from the Monday night sale.” This 825kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €2,350 or €2.84/kg These two Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 540kg sold for €1,300 each or €2.41/kg This 780kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,360 or €3.03/kg This 805kg Simmental bullock sold for €2,260 or €2.81/kg

“The store bullock trade is dominated primarily by farmers,” McElroy added.

“Many of the current buyers have got good money for heavy cattle they sold this year and are coming back to the ring for a lighter-type feeding bullock and these farmers have plenty of buying power.

“Farmers are getting on well with their heavy cattle and this is keeping a good level of confidence in the trade.”