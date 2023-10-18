There has been a delay in approvals of applications under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

According to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, there are a number of factors contributing to the delays, including the amount of applications received and new administrative systems.

These delays have caused some farmers to stop completely in their tracks, and prevented others from even getting started.

Recognising the trouble these delays are causing, Irish Rollforming has committed to ensuring farmers are ready to restart or kickstart their plans ASAP.

“At Irish Rollforming, we know the TAMS payment delay has affected hundreds of farmers end of year plans,” the Co. Cork-based company said.

“As such, our goal is to ensure no further, unnecessary delays are experienced by farmers, shed erectors or building contractors up and down the country.”

Irish Rollforming

Founded in 2010 outside Mallow, Co. Cork by local entrepreneur Liam O’Sullivan, Irish Rollforming is a one-stop shop for all of the elements needed to build a high-quality, single-skin farm building.

From grant-spec agricultural sheeting, purlins, flashings and gutters, to its new state-of-the-art insulated panel manufacturing line, all of its materials are sourced and engineered to withstand the harshest of environments, all the while maintaining their integrity long-term.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we are committing to unrivalled customer service and competitive prices to help you navigate this difficult situation,” the company said.

“This, combined with a nationwide delivery service makes us the ideal partner to see out 2023 and start 2024 with.”

