Modern combines may have more bells and whistles than older models, But they are also much larger machines.

This means more weight and, as a result, a greater potential to create ground compaction-related problems.

This was a specific issue discussed by Teagasc’s Dermot Forristal and Brendan Burke on the most recent edition of the Tillage Edge podcast.

Forristal defined the scale of the problem as follows: A machine weighing 18t, a header weighing 3t+, a full grain tank weighing up to 10t.

“This brings the total weight of a modern combine in the field to approximately 30t,” he said.

“These are big heavy machines. And, of course, the trailers taking away the grain will have big axel loads. So, it’s a case of trying to limit the impact of those weights.”

According to Forristal, this can be achieved by effective traffic management. He further explained:

“Traffic limitation means not filling trailers alongside the combine.

“Another option is to half fill the trailer alongside the combine and then to complete the filling process when both the combine and the trailer are on a headland.

“The trailer should be pointed towards the gate. It should be kept along the tramline and taken out the field in this manner. All other traffic should comprise half full or empty trailers,” he added.

Compaction issues with combines

Brendan Burke confirmed that end-to-end filling will work to reduce compaction problems caused by trafficking.

“Stopping the combine aimlessly in a field to unload is not good practice in this regard,” Burke commented.

Another option is to use larger tyres, thereby spreading the load. These can be put on the combine and or the trailers.

Burke also highlighted the significant ground damage that can be caused when straw bales are removed from fields.

“This is especially so when the bales’ trailers are not fitted with the larger tyres. These issues will not come to the fore at the present time with conditions being so dry.

“But they will arise as the season progresses and ground conditions start to deteriorate,” he explained.

According to the Teagasc representatives, compaction avoidance is crucially important for those growers practising min-till crop establishment systems.

Maintaining the highest safety standards is also critical, where all harvesting operations are concerned.

“No bystanders should be in the field. All those involved should be in the combine itself or in the tractors pulling the trailers, Burke added.

“Children should be nowhere near the harvesting operation.”