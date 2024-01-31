Castleisland Mart in Co. Kerry has a unit on its premises available for leasing that has been described as “a great opportunity” for starting a new business.

Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe told Agriland that the building is known as the market stall, as it had been let out for a number of years as a place to sell vegetables, having originally been the site of the mart office 40 years ago.

Castleisland Mart is a farmer owned co-operative which has been providing a livestock auctioneering service since it first opened in 1959.

McAuliffe said the building is “a great opportunity for someone to start their business there. The footfall is massive”.

He added that the building could be used for retail purposes, offices, or an office, with McCauliffe adding that there is “plenty of parking” at the site.

Castleisland Mart

McAuliffe said the mart is receiving calls every day to see if there is land available to rent in the area.

He said the demand is “mainly” from dairy farmers, but said there are many suckler farmers looking for grassland also.

On Saturday, January 20, McAuliffe said a dispersal sale of 200 cows was a “serious success” as they made “fantastic money”. Dispersal sale at Castleisland Mart Source: Castleisland Co-op Livestock Mart

The dispersal sale of this herd was for a customer of the mart who passed away in August 2023, John Lane of Clare House, Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

Buyers from Co. Kerry, Co. Cork and Co. Limerick attended this sale, as well as sales for older-type cows, heifers, and first-calfers in January.

These dairy sales, the Castleisland mart manager said, were all full clearances.

McAuliffe said there was a “flying weanling trade” at a sale yesterday (Monday, January 30) with a “massive demand” for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cross weanlings.

300kg Aberdeen Angus bulls that were bucket-fed reached €870 at the sale, with more weanlings required for a special upcoming Bank Holiday sale on Monday, February 5.

With several sellers booked in already for the sale, McAuliffe said the trade is in a strong place, with a “full shed of cattle nearly every week” at the mart.