Glanbia Ireland staff will be enlisting the help of family and friends as they aim to raise €50,000 for three charities.

The group is aiming to cycle, walk, run and swim a combined 30,000km in just one week – from June 6 to 12.

The key fundraising event as part of the initiative again this year is a group cycle from Ballyragget in Co. Kilkenny to Wexford on Friday, June 10.

This year’s chosen charities are Focus Ireland, Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team and The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre in Wexford.

Glanbia 300 encourages employees to take up exercise and promotes physical well-being, while raising over €290,000 for local and national charities since it first began eight years ago.

Spokesperson for Glanbia 300, Jim O’Neill explained that the event helps to promote health and well-being within the company.

It also delivers on Glanbia Ireland’s ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy commitment to supporting its employees, suppliers, customers and consumers and the communities in which they live and work.

“We’ve set some ambitious targets yet again this year. We’re asking each and every one of Glanbia’s 2,000 plus employees to cycle, walk, run, jog or swim 15km between June 6 and 12. That way, our 30,000 km target will be met.

“We’re also hoping to raise €50,000 for our chosen charities, each of which does incredible work in our communities on a local and national level. Donations can be made on iDonate and we’re asking everyone who can to dig deep,” O’Neill said.

Corporate partnerships manager with Focus Ireland, Niall Gaffney said that the charity is delighted to have been chosen as one of this year’s beneficiaries:

“Focus Ireland is driven by the fundamental belief that homelessness is wrong and is entirely preventable. We work to support people who are at risk of or who are currently experiencing homelessness through 90 services across Ireland.

“Our support of these families, young people and children is made possible through the support we receive from companies like Glanbia Ireland – for which we are extremely grateful,” Gaffney added.

Catherine Quinlan, nurse manager with Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, said:

“Demand for our voluntary services continues to grow and we’re very thankful to Glanbia Ireland, a company which has deep roots in this region, for choosing us.

“Their support raises awareness of our palliative care services for patients with cancer at all stages of their disease, as well as helping fund our service.”

Viv Rooney, manager of The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre, explained that the funding will help its team support individuals and families presenting with psychological and emotional issues in a safe and comfortable environment.

The service has centres in Wexford town, Gorey, Enniscorthy and New Ross.

“Our professional service is based on need and we provide affordable services to all,” Rooney said.