Chemical fertiliser prices remain high in 2023 and thus slurry remains a valuable asset on farms to grow grass.

The slurry ban has now been lifted in two of the three zones – A and B – with zone C set to open at the end of the month.

But beyond the allowed dates, to obtain the maximum benefit from the nutrients within the slurry, it needs to be spread in the right conditions.

Slurry

The phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) in slurry is quite stable, but nitrogen (N) content can vary depending on the time of year and conditions at time of spreading.

Research has shown that the maximum benefit can be obtained from slurry when it is spread in the spring.

The use of a dribble bar or low emission slurry spreading (LESS) increases the effectiveness of the slurry as it comes into direct contact with the soil.

There is also the added benefit of being able to graze cows shortly afterwards compared to using a splash plate.

It is also important to note that under the new nitrates regulations you may be required to spread slurry using LESS equipment.

As of January 1, farms with a grassland stocking rate of 150kg N/ha from grazing livestock manure or above prior to export of livestock manure are required to spread using LESS.

From January 1, 2024, this figure will drop down to 130kg N/ha.

Weather

Before spreading on land it is important that you check the condition of the land to make sure it is fit for machinery.

You should also ensure that soil temperatures are above 5.5° and the weather forecast is favourable.

Under the nitrates regulations, slurry must not be spread when: