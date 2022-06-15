Grass and forage seed provider Germinal has attracted the interest of German dairy farmers seeking grass and grazing advice in Ireland this week.

A group of German dairy farmers has visited a farm in Co. Tipperary, in association with Germinal Ireland, to learn more about grass growing and grazing under Irish conditions.

The farmers from near Hamburg were hosted by dairy farmer Jim White, who has been a long-term user of the company’s grass varieties in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary.

Germinal’s technical development manager, Dr. Mary McEvoy accompanied the group to offer expert advice on grassland management, and to provide an insight into the specific varieties used on White’s farm.

“The visitors were keen to learn more about Irish grass-based production systems and to better understand Ireland’s grassland management practices.

“Like Irish livestock farmers, they are also interested in maximising the use of their grassland and reducing inputs,” Dr. McEvoy said.

Dr. Mary McEvoy, Germinal Ireland, pictured talking with one of the group of German dairy farmers. Image source: Germinal

Topics of discussion between the German visitors, the dairy farmer and Germinal centered around how perennial ryegrass varieties use nitrogen more efficiently.

The benefits of including nitrogen-fixing species, such as clovers, in a diverse sward were also discussed as part of the farm visit.

Germinal’s technical development manager welcomed the farm walk, saying “it is great being able to show visitors the impressive work being done on Irish farms and share our experiences”. She added:

“Driving grass production by using the latest plant genetics and best management practices is vital for grassland farmers, wherever they operate.”

Founded in 1825, the sixth-generation family company develops sustainable grassland varieties, supplying a range of agricultural seed to the Irish, UK and New Zealand markets.