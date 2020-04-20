Generally dry and sunny conditions over the coming days

Met Éireann is predicting a generally dry and sunny week ahead – at least until the weekend – though there will be cooler conditions in some areas.

Today, Monday, April 20, will see patches of mist clearing this morning to give a generally dry and sunny day, with hazy conditions at times in the south-west.

Highest temperatures today will range from 12° to 17° – though it will be cooler along eastern coasts – in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Tonight will be dry and clear, though the south-west may see more cloud, keeping temperatures up. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 5° generally, though it will stay warmer in the south-west and near the coast, in light or moderate east to north-east winds.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, will be dry and mostly sunny. Highest temperatures will range from 13° to 18°. It will feel cooler along the east coast and inland in northern Leinster and east Ulster, in moderate to fresh east to north-east winds.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear, with a chance of patchy drizzle in the west and south-west. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7°, as east or variable winds fall mainly light.

Advertisement

Wednesday, April 22, will be another dry and mostly sunny day, with just a little more cloud moving into the east by afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be 13° to 19° – though a little cooler along eastern coasts – in mainly light east or north-east breezes.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear in the south and west, but a little more cloud elsewhere, with isolated drizzle or mist. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9° in light variable breezes.

Thursday, April 23, will see early mist and spots of drizzle clearing to give a mostly dry day. However, cloud will build through the day. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° degrees, though it will be cooler near the coasts, with light to moderate onshore breezes. Winds will remain light and variable inland.

Thursday night will feature patchy rain or drizzle, with mist and fog patches. Lowest values will be 5° to 8° degrees, in light to moderate west breezes.

Friday, April 24, will be cloudier, with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle, mainly in the west. Maximum temperatures will be 12° to 17° – warmest in the south-east – in light to moderate westerly breezes. Lowest temperatures on Friday night will be 4° to 8°.

Saturday, April 25, will see sunshine and scattered showers, with highest temperatures of 13° to 17°, the warmest of these values in the south.

Sunday, April 26, will likely see a change, with possibly wet and windy conditions and much cooler temperatures than in preceding days. It is currently expected to warm up again on Monday, April 27.