Gardaí investigate theft of farming equipment

Members of An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for information relating to the theft of farming equipment from an area in Waterford earlier this year.

In a short statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“On the February 9, Gardaí received a report of a theft that occurred in the Cappagh Area, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

A number of pieces of farming equipment had been stolen.

Continuing, the Garda representative said: “Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on: 058-48600.

Advertisement

“As the investigation is currently ongoing, no further information is available at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Operation Fanacht

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána launched a major operation yesterday, Wednesday, April 8, to enforce the public’s compliance with Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

The operation – named Operation Fanacht – will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country. It will run until Monday night, April 13.

Gardaí say that thousands of check points will be established everyday during the operation. At any one time there are set to be around 2,500 officers involved in check points or high-visibility patrolling.

John Twomey, the deputy Garda commissioner for policing and security, said that the purpose of the operation was to “help flatten the curve and save lives”.