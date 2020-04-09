5 Irish dairy products make Aldi’s top 20 items now filling trolleys

Aldi Ireland has released a list of its top 20 selling products over the last three-week period – with Irish dairy products making up a quarter of the list, and Irish milk and butter taking the top two rankings.

Published today, Thursday, April 9, the German-headquartered multinational retailer said the list gives customers an insight into consumer buying patterns since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent social distancing measures implemented by the Irish Government.

The top-seller during the period March 16 to April 5 was 2L of fresh Irish milk, with pure Irish creamery butter and a 1kg bag of Irish carrots taking second and third place.

Of the retailer’s top-selling items, the Irish supply base supplies almost 80% of the top 20 products.

Advertisement

Five Irish dairy products were in the top 20 list, which the retail giant says is good news for Irish suppliers and Irish farmers also. Common food items such as dairy, fruit, vegetables and cupboard staples complete the top 20.

Earlier this week, Aldi eased product-purchasing restrictions on all items across its stores with limited exceptions, for example, on handwash.

The relaxing of purchase limits follows a return to more consistent levels of trading across all Aldi stores.

Aldi has also noted that some customers are changing their shopping patterns, as many people now work from home.

The retailer noted that sales continue to concentrate within the Thursday to Sunday trading days; however, it has noticed that some customers who have the flexibility are now shopping on Monday to Wednesday.

Aldi noted that colleagues and customers have adapted very well to the public health measures and that Easter Sunday will provide a well-deserved rest for store colleagues.