Gardaí appealing for witnesses after fatal tractor collision

A man has recently died after the tractor he was driving overturned on a road in Co. Kilkenny last week.

Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh, on the border between Co. Kilkenny and Co. Carlow, are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at around 3:45pm on Monday, October 5.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision that occurred when a tractor overturned on the Main Road.

The male driver of the tractor, who was aged in his 50s, was removed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny in a serious condition.

Gardaí confirmed today (Tuesday, October 13) that the man has since sadly passed away.

Gardaí in the area are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) who were travelling in the area on Monday, October 5, between 3:15pm and 4:00pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact any Garda station. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Co. Clare accident

In a separate incident, a farmer was airlifted to hospital following an incident on a farm in Co. Clare on Tuesday, September 29, according to the Irish Air Corps.

The accident involved a mechanical failure on a tractor, which caused the machine to overturn, according to the Air Corps.