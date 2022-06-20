Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has launched a new postgraduate qualification aimed at upskilling graduates for data analytics roles across the farming sector, advisory services, the Agri-Food industry and other Agri-Tech businesses.

The course is also fully-funded (or 90% funded) subject to Springboard HCI funding eligibility, and can be completed in one year.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics for Sustainable Agri-Food Production has been developed with external colleagues in Teagasc and the Agri-Tech industry.

It will cover advanced skills in database management, data collection and analysis, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the application of information technologies in agriculture.

Flexible timetable

The programme will have a total of 12 hours of face-to-face classes per week. These will be scheduled over just two working days, to facilitate learners already working in the sector or farming on part-time basis.

Head of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Animal Health, Dr. Breda Brennan, said: “We are delighted to launch this new, innovative programme which was developed in consultation with Teagasc and the Ag-Tech industry.

“The programme will support the transformative change currently taking place in the Agriculture sector.

“New skill sets are needed which will facilitate the increasing technical agility and responsiveness of the sector, particularly in relation to the challenges of environmental sustainability.”

John Kelly, principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College said: “The rate at which all agricultural organisations are collecting large volumes of information in most cases outpaces the processing, understanding and utilisation of this data.

“Staff with data analytic skills and training are in short supply. Considering this, DkIT has developed a relevant programme specifically with people working within this industry in mind.

“Whether this is an area you are already working in, or one you need to upskill on, the Postgraduate Diploma in Science in Data Analytics for Sustainable Agri-Food Production will greatly add to your knowledge and skills in this area.”

Applications are open

The Postgraduate Diploma in Science in Data Analytics for Sustainable Agri-Food Production starts in DkIT in September 2022, and applications are being accepted through the DkIT website.

DkIT also offer a Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Biotechnology, alongside full and part-time degrees in Agriculture.

The Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree is a part-time, Level 7 degree developed by DkIT in partnership with Teagasc Agricultural College at Ballyhaise.

The programme is aimed at holders of ‘Green Certs’ who have significant experience but did not pursue Higher or Further Education beyond NFQ Level 6.

There are also minor awards on offer in specialist areas such as animal production and sustainable land management.

Graduates will have the relevant skills and knowledge to enable on-farm diversification and will be in a better position to respond to initiatives and opportunities provided by the new Agri-Food 2030 Strategy and upcoming changes to the CAP.

