FTMTA postpones Grass & Muck 2020 due to Covid-19

Grass & Muck 2020 has been postponed from May to a date in August, the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has confirmed.

In a statement this evening, Friday, March 27, the organisation announced that the much-anticipated event has had to be pushed back from its originally scheduled date of Thursday, May 14, to an as-of-yet undetermined date in the second half of August.

August event

Exhibitors of the upcoming event were informed by the association earlier this evening.

The FTMTA stressed that the rescheduled event will still take place at the Gurteen College site, adding that “without the positive engagement of the college management,” such a rescheduling would not be a possibility”.

The association highlighted that, as the Covid-19 situation evolved in recent days, it became “clear that the likelihood of holding a large public event in mid May was receding greatly”.

The FTMTA expressed gratitude to the management in Gurteen College for its cooperation in allowing the event to be run later in the summer.

Health and safety

“The safety and health of all stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors is of paramount concern and the running of the event will be subject to the public health advice and instructions pertaining at the time,” the FTMTA’s statement highlighted.

The machinery trade representative organisation said it realises that the changed time frame, “while probably not unexpected at this stage, may pose challenges for some exhibitors”.

However, it professed its view that “it will be possible to deliver a high-quality event that will be, by then, a welcome opportunity for our trade and exhibitors to engage with customers”.

Stressing that it will keep developments under ongoing review, the FTMTA said:

The association and Gurteen College continue to prepare for the event and FTMTA hopes to deliver FTMTA Grass & Muck 2020 as a high-quality farm machinery event, albeit at a later than planned date.

“As the situation becomes clearer, FTMTA will move to confirm the new date as quickly as possible,” the association concluded.