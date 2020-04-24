FTMTA: ‘Any return to normal looks like a very long-term prospect’

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has urged its member businesses to prepare for a “very controlled environment” if and when restrictions begin to ease on Tuesday, May 5.

In a newsletter to members, the organisation warned that the sector is facing “a new normal” which will have a big bearing on the levels of operation that firms will be allowed to resume.

In his address to members, FTMTA chief executive Gary Ryan warned:

“As you know, the current ‘stay at home’ measures, originally announced on Friday, March 27, were extended on Good Friday to remain in place until at least Tuesday, May 5, the Tuesday following the May public holiday.

Under these continuing restrictions the retail and distribution arms of the farm machinery trade are allowed to operate as essential services in relation to the supply of parts, service / repairs and installation / delivery of machines.

The chief executive noted that the Irish agricultural machinery manufacturing sector is also allowed to continue to operate as an essential service under current rules.

“It is likely that Government will announce their intentions in relation to the level of restrictions late next week, in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

“While it is possible and indeed probable that there will be some easing of the overall restrictions in place from May 5, it is probably unrealistic to expect that such a move would mean any great difference to how our trade can operate,” Ryan warned.

We are already in quite a fortunate position in comparison to many businesses in that we are currently allowed to operate – and any return to normal looks like a very-long term prospect.

“As we are all hearing repeatedly, we are facing a new normal and this will impact greatly on all businesses.”

The chief executive noted that the situation regarding physical distancing, hygiene measures, customer access and interaction “is likely to require a very controlled environment for quite some time and definitely over the, for our trade, busy summer months”.

I encourage all members to realise, as I think that you do, that on May 5 things are not just going back to the way they used to be.

“You need to be thinking now about how you can operate your business in a safe fashion going through the busy weeks ahead as we head into the grass silage season followed by harvest,” Ryan advised.