The Food Vision Dairy Group has postponed a meeting due to take place later this month as work continues on its final report.

Agriland understands that members of the group were informed today (Thursday, June 9) that a gathering penciled in for June 20 has now been pushed back.

It is believed that this is to allow for more “substantive progress” towards the group’s final report.

The meeting has been rescheduled for July 18.

Food Vision Dairy Group

The Food Vision Dairy Group, which is chaired by former director of Teagasc, Prof. Gerry Boyle, was established by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, in January.

It is tasked with examining ways for the dairy sector to help achieve agricultural and land use targets in the Climate Action Plan 2021.

It includes representatives from farm organisations, the co-op and dairy processing sector, state agencies, University College Dublin (UCD) and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

In late May, the group presented the final draft of its interim report to Minister McConalogue.

Among the 17 measures proposed in the report is a reduction in chemical nitrogen (N) use in the dairy sector of 22-25% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

There is also a target of 90-100% adoption of low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) for all dairy cow slurry manure by 2025.

However, concerns have been raised by some stakeholders about the practicalities of achieving the chemical nitrogen reduction targets within the set timeframes.

The postponement of this month’s meeting may offer more time to achieve a greater level of consensus on the final document.

Minister McConalogue previously noted that there are still areas of the report that require agreement and urged all members to work together constructively towards an “agreed final report”.