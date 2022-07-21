Five European countries are seeking an update and tightening of animal-transport legislation within the European Union (EU).

The subject was raised at this week’s EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council with Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Sweden supporting a change.

These countries highlighted that existing legislation – Council Regulation (EC) No. 1/2005 (referred to hereafter as ‘the current regulation’) – dates back to 2005 and is in “dire need of being revised”.

In a joint position paper presented to the European Commission on June 7, the countries stated that an update is necessary for the legislation to “align with the latest scientific evidence, broaden its scope, make it easier to enforce and ultimately ensure a higher level of animal welfare” as stated in the Farm to Fork Strategy.

The current regulation contains a number of provisions that makes it difficult to ensure that the requirements contained in it are uniformly enforced across the EU, the position paper said.

The ministers responsible for animal welfare during transport in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, have listed the key issues, which are central to the revision of the legislation.

These include journey time, definition of ‘economic activity’, destination outside of the EU, distance to ceilings (decks) and requirements for watering and feeding intervals, among others.

Transport in extreme temperatures is also included.

Journey time

The five countries propose the introduction of a maximum of eight hours of transport for all animals destined for slaughter.

A considerable number of these animals, according to the position paper, are animals that have been removed from production – sows and dairy cows – and their general condition often makes them unfit for long journeys.

The transportation of meat, carcasses, and breeding materials would be “more advantageous”.

The countries also propose that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) should examine the feasibility of setting stricter travel time for breeding and production animals within and from the EU.

The proposal also includes that time spent on a lorry loaded onto a vessel should not be considered as a resting period.

“Facilities should be made available at airports and harbours from which animals are transported in case there is a need to unload animals in case of delays or emergency,” according to the paper.

Definition of economic activity

The current regulation applies to the transport of animals in connection with an economic activity, but a “clear and concise definition of what constitutes an economic activity should be developed” according to the ministers.

Destination outside the EU

When it comes to live exports to third countries, it is very difficult to ensure that EU animal-welfare law is upheld for the part of the journey that takes place outside of the EU, the ministers have pointed out.

In this regard, they are calling on the European Commission to create a “clear and predictable regulatory environment for member states, and stakeholders” in relation to livestock transport to third countries.

But, they are also calling for a ban on certain long journey exports of live animals to third countries by road and sea, and suggest restricting live exports of farm animals to third countries where the third country’s legislation is not equivalent to the EU’s standards on animal welfare.

Distance to ceilings

The existing regulations on distance to ceilings are “relatively vague” according to the position paper, and the European Commission has not issued an opinion on whether poultry should be able to stand up in its natural position.

Further clarity is required in relation to heights for piglets during transport, and in relation to ventilation above animals when they are in the natural standing position.

Requirement for watering and feeding intervals

There is also no clear definition of what constitutes an ‘unweaned‘ calf or lamb, according to the position paper, and the current regulation does not provide clear guidance on how the animals should be given access to liquid or feed.

There is also a lack of clear guidelines on drinking equipment and what actually constitutes feed, or when feeding is deemed necessary.

The five countries propose that unweaned calves should be defined as those under the age of two months, and unweaned lambs under the age of six weeks.

The current regulation states that unweaned calves, lambs, kids, and foals that are still on a milk diet, and unweaned piglets, must be given a rest period after nine hours of transport so that they can be given liquid if necessary. Then, they can be transported for an additional nine hours.

But the five countries are proposing to restrict journey times for these animals.

The revised regulation must also clearly define the intervals for providing animals with feed, or milk, or milk replacer.

Other issues raised in the position paper include space allowances during transport; tracing systems in animal transports; uniform education of animal transport drivers and attendants; distance between first place of loading and the assembly centre; clarification on temperature ranges; transport by air; and poultry catching – better handling of them.