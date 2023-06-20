A group representing firearm owners in Ireland has said it is concerned that a review of gun licencing will restrict most forms of shooting activity.

The Firearms Users’ Representative Group (FURG) has made a 36-page submission to Minister of State with responsibility for law reform James Browne.

It follows on from two reports issued by the Firearms Expert Committee (FEC) earlier this year, which included recommended changes to the firearm licencing regime in Ireland.

These reports, their recommendations, and the process that led to them, were roundly rejected by FURG, which claimed that gun owners had been “sidelined” in the process.

Minister Browne launched an online survey in May to get feedback on the recommendations. According to FURG sources, the minister has agreed to accept the group’s written submission in addition to the online survey.

Advertisement

Sources have also indicated that the minister has agreed to meet FURG, something that the group has been calling for for some time.

It is understood that the date for this meeting is yet to be confirmed.

FURG said it rejected most of the recommendations made by the FEC as being “impractical, unworkable, unnecessary, unenforceable, unduly, restrictive on sporting shooters under every discipline, and adding little or nothing to public safety or security”.

“Many of the recommendations will, if adopted, have a restricting effect on shooting activities, be that game shooting, target shooting, clay pigeon shooting, vermin control and deer management,” FURG said.

The group added: “The purpose of the recommendations appear to be to curtail virtually all shooting activities by imposing conditions on the possession, use, carriage, or storage of sporting firearms and ammunition; and forcing shooters into situations regarding usage of firearms which would, if enacted, severely limit the exercise of their sporting shooting.”

Advertisement

According to FURG, Ireland already has “probably the most stringent firearms legislation within the EU”, and the proposed licencing changes would move Ireland further away, rather than closer to, the European standard.

The group said that its submission analyses each of the 72 recommendations made by the FEC, and highlights the weakness in each.

FURG also reiterated its criticism of the structure and direction of the FEC, saying it lacked stakeholder representation.

“A full year has been wasted on this failed Firearms Expert Committee. FURG now calls on Minister of State James Browne TD to meet with FURG immediately and set in motion a proper mechanism for giving firearms licence holders a consistent, fair, and efficient service,” the group said.