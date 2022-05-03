David Brown, a livestock farmers from Co. Fermanagh, has been elected the new president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

He was chosen for the position at the UFU’s annual general meeting (AGM), which took place at the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Loughry Campus in Cookstown, on Saturday (April 30).

During his acceptance speech, he committed to working “tirelessly” for UFU members by “promoting and supporting a vibrant and sustainable rural economy, where agriculture is secure and pivotal to its future”.

“Our industry faces huge change as our future agriculture policy is rolled out in the coming years,” he said.

“Developing policy means you need consensus and we as farmers, are not the easiest to find consensus with. As different sectors and individual independent farm businesses, we all have a view on what would work for us.

“There is however one basic principle, if it is not profitable, it is not sustainable, and our young people will run away from it.”

Brown acknowledged his close relationship with outgoing president, Victor Chestnutt, as well as thanking Minister for Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots MLA for his participation in the AGM.

Brown also acknowledged UFU deputy president William Irvine, who was re-elected at the AGM to serve a second term, alongside newly appointed John McLenaghan.