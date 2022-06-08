Farmers are being warned to check the shelf-life date on urea-based fertiliser they may have bought or are considering buying as speculation mounts that fertiliser prices may be decreasing.

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has said that it is hearing through the grapevine that fertiliser prices are now beginning to reduce significantly.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We advise our members and all farmers to be aware of shelf life dates for urea-based fertilisers.”

Check before buying fertiliser

The association is advising farmers when purchasing fertiliser to ask and check for themselves the date of manufacture, batch numbers and the declared shelf life for any fertiliser before they accept delivery.

“Six-month-old production dates should be of concern for those buying fertiliser. Short shelf life product should be significantly discounted. Expired product could be described as waste,” the IBLA has advised members.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the IBLA has welcomed the announcement of the approval by an Bord Pleanala for the Banagher Chilling meat plant project.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to contentious plans for the €40 million Banagher Chilling meat processing plant in Co. Offaly.

The appeals board green light comes almost two years after Banagher man and self described “lifelong environmentalist” Desmond Kampff and co-appellant, Gwen Wordingham lodged an appeal against Offaly County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the proposed plant.

The IBLA has said the project will be the first modern state-of-the-art meat processing facility of its kind for many years.

“IBLA commends those involved, who have delivered this from a concept to a fully approved planning project despite all the obstacles along the road before todays announcement,” the association stated.