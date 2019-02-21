Farmers urged to be mindful of postage cost hike for BVD samples
Enfer Labs has warned that a new minimum postage rate will come into effect from next week, meaning that farmers will have to stump up more to pay for sending BVD samples in to be tested.
From Monday next (February 25), An Post has announced that new pricing for 2019 will take effect.
Enfer Group – which provides a range of products and services to the veterinary diagnostic industry, including BVD testing – has advised livestock farmers that this will impact on the cost of posting packets of samples.
Up to now, farmers have typically paid €1.65 for sending approximately 10 samples.
Taking to social media, the laboratory warned farmers: “Please be advised – from February 25, 2019, the new minimum postage rate for sending up to 10 BVD samples is €2.00.
“This is An Post minimum fee, even if sending one sample. For a full list of all postage rate increases please visit An Post.”
— Enfer Labs. (@EnferLabs) February 5, 2019
According to An Post, the €1 stamp rate for sending a letter within Ireland is being maintained.
A spokesperson for An Post has said that the level of increase has been “kept to the absolute minimum and against a backdrop where there has been a decline of almost 50% in transactional mail over the past decade”.