Farmers urged to be mindful of postage cost hike for BVD samples

Enfer Labs has warned that a new minimum postage rate will come into effect from next week, meaning that farmers will have to stump up more to pay for sending BVD samples in to be tested.

From Monday next (February 25), An Post has announced that new pricing for 2019 will take effect.

Enfer Group – which provides a range of products and services to the veterinary diagnostic industry, including BVD testing – has advised livestock farmers that this will impact on the cost of posting packets of samples.

The minimum postage cost of sending a pack of samples will increase to €2.00.

Up to now, farmers have typically paid €1.65 for sending approximately 10 samples.

Taking to social media, the laboratory warned farmers: “Please be advised – from February 25, 2019, the new minimum postage rate for sending up to 10 BVD samples is €2.00.

“This is An Post minimum fee, even if sending one sample. For a full list of all postage rate increases please visit An Post.”

According to An Post, the €1 stamp rate for sending a letter within Ireland is being maintained.

It also added that “rates for large envelopes, packets and some parcels within Ireland are increasing by an average of 5.9%, though some rates are reducing”.