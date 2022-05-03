The number of European farmers who received advice and access to training increased in the period 2014-2020, compared to the previous seven years. This is according to an evaluation of the Common Agricultural Policy’s (CAP) impact on knowledge exchange and advisory activities.

The review found that the level of basic training farmers received increased from 12% in 2010 to 23% in 2016. However, despite this, overall targets were not fully achieved, both in uptake and in spending.

Published this week, the review found that CAP introduced a number of instruments and measures to support knowledge exchange, advice and training on innovation and technology, cross-compliance, and environmental sustainability.

This includes, for example, the Farm Advisory System, the Agricultural Knowledge and Information System (AKIS) and the agricultural European Innovation Partnership (EIP-AGRI).

But the evaluation found that a “considerable drawback of the policy is its limited uptake, reaching about 10% of farm holdings across Europe” [in relation to training and advisory services].

Up to 2020, 1.22 million farmers were trained, which was 42% of the target, while the number of farmers receiving advice increased from 178,500 in 2007-2013 to 643,741 in 2014-2020, just over half – 54% – of the target.

The review also found that implementation of the CAP measures for knowledge exchange, advisory activities, and innovation suffered from delays and low spending due to administrative burden.

The average execution rate for all measures combined amounted to 27% at the end of 2020. Spending rates excluding national top-ups at the end of 2020 stood at 24% for knowledge transfer, 31% for advisory services and 29% for cooperation.

Uptake of the measures was low due to farmers’ lack of interest and the lack of opportunity costs for them, but participating farmers considered the measures useful.

The new CAP, according to the European Commission, will “better focus efforts at EU and national level on knowledge exchange and innovation for smart and sustainable agriculture”.

And, the need for further knowledge exchange and training is one of the 10 objectives of the new CAP for 2023-2027.

Maximising opportunities

Based on an external support study and corresponding public consultation covering the EU 28 countries and the period 2014-2020, the evaluation provides guidance to maximise opportunities for making farming practices more sustainable in the future, as required by the Farm to Fork strategy.

For example, there will be particular efforts to strengthen knowledge flows within the AKIS.

This will include targeted on-farm advice, building a knowledge depository with ready-made information for practice, organising obligatory training for advisors and ensuring farmers’ training which will be more demand-driven.

Meetings on farms will also be organised within the AKIS network so that farmers, advisors and researchers can interact and exchange on farmers’ needs and scientists’ up-to-date knowledge.

The CAP budget will support peer-to-peer activities and mobility learning programmes abroad for advisors, among other things.

The report concludes that the CAP policy on knowledge exchange and advisory activities remains relevant as it provides clear EU added value and has a significant role in helping farmers make the transition towards a green and sustainable agricultural sector.

Knowledge and innovation will be a priority in the CAP Strategic Plans to better support the transition to more sustainable farming systems.