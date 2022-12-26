A post mortem examination is being carried out today (Monday, December 26) on the body of a farmer who died in a house fire in Co. Kerry overnight.

The blaze broke out at the rural home at Glenflesk about 10km from Killarney around midnight and the alarm was raised and subsequently emergency services rushed to the scene.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze and discovered the deceased man in the house and the area was cordoned off for a technical examination and the coroner was notified.

Gardaí have confirmed to Agriland that enquiries are ongoing and that the results of the post mortem examination will “direct the further course of any investigation”.

It’s understood the man, who was a sheep farmer, was in his 60s and was well-known locally.

Staying safe and avoiding fire or injury

Meanwhile, separately, ESB networks issued advice to households and farmers on how to stay safe this festive period.

The company warned that electricity poles should never be used hang outdoor Christmas lights as the overhead electricity wires are “live and extremely dangerous”.

They explained that electricity is very powerful and can jump gaps.

ESB Networks asked customers to ensure that electrical equipment in their homes and yards is in good working condition.

“At this time of year storms and strong winds can cause damage to electricity wires and poles, bringing wires to the ground, always be alert and keep your distance.

Remember that fallen electricity wires are live and therefore dangerous to approach,” an ESB Networks spokesperson said.

Any damage to electricity wires and poles should be reported immediately to ESB Networks on its emergency phone numbers (1800)372 999 and (021) 238 2410, both of which are available at all times.