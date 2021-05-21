The Farm Environmental Study, aimed at supporting biodiversity measurement at farm level, has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The measure was revealed today (Friday, May 21) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett “in recognition of the unique and strong link between agriculture and biodiversity”.

Ministers McConalogue and Hackett confirmed the roll out of a pilot Farm Environmental Study (FES).

This will generate a database of baseline habitat and biodiversity data at the farm level and will provide the scope for a comprehensive analysis of farm habitats and biodiversity and a baseline for future targeting of agri-environmental schemes and measures.

The pilot stage of FES will focus on the development of methodology and the up-skilling of farmers and advisors in the roll-out of farm level habitat surveys on approximately 8,000 farms.

The pilot FES programme will provide the farmer with an inventory of habitats, biodiversity and environmental information about his/her own farm.

Minister McConalogue reiterated the department’s stance that farmers are key custodians of our biodiversity, stating:

“The pilot Farm Environmental Study is one of the important first steps taken to the building of a Baseline Biodiversity survey as identified in the Programme for Government.

Minister Hackett said: “This pilot is a new and exciting initiative. Its establishment of the unique biodiversity features and habitats present at the farm level will be invaluable.

“This farm-scale approach will educate and empower farmers, and build on their knowledge of their own land so that they can maximise delivery of environmental outcomes for future schemes.”