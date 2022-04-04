The factory beef trade for April is off to a positive start, with most processors offering a 5c/kg increase in beef price this week.

Prices had been showing signs of increasing last week, with some larger suppliers managing to secure 5c/kg extra, however this week sees the lift available across the board.

Supplies of finished cattle are expected to tighten over the coming weeks and with demand continuing to drive on, upward pressure is set remain on beef price.

For heifers this week, €4.95/kg on the grid is the top quote available from a beef processor in Co. Donegal for in-spec heifers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg.

Most processors are quoting €4.85/kg on the grid for heifers this week, with €4.90/kg not out of the question by any account.

Looking at steers and €4.75–€4.80/kg on the grid is the general run of quotes this week in the bullock category.

The gap seems to have widened to 10c/kg between heifers and steers this week – with heifers out in front of course.

However, in the current market, where good bunches of well-finished bullocks are on offer, factory agents are not going to walk away over 5c/kg and deals are being made in the farmer’s favour this week.

Advertisement

Factory cow prices

The cow trade has also moved on 10c/kg this week with €4.60/kg on offer for well-fleshed U-grade cows. Regular cow suppliers are managing to secure more money from stronger cow-buying factories this week.

R-grades are generally being quoted at€4.50/kg, with €4.30/kg and €4.20/kg on offer for good, O and P-grade cows respectively.

Cow price remains negotiable this week and farmers with bunches of finished cows are successfully managing to secure more money.

Under-24 month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.75/kg and €4.85/kg for R and U-grade bulls respectively this week.

€4.65/kg and €4.55/kg is on offer for O+ and P+ grade bulls respectively this week.

A 10c/kg weight bonus is available for under-24 month bulls with a carcass weight of between 320kg and 400kg at Foyle Meats, Co. Donegal.

Other processors who are keen for bulls will likely also pay more where a batch of well-fleshed, finished bulls are on offer.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.70-€4.75/kg.